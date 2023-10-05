John Mayer's Set List for 2023 Solo Tour Was Completely Different for First Two Nights!

John Mayer has kicked off the fall 2023 leg of his “Solo” tour, in which he is taking the stage in arenas around the country and playing shows all by himself.

The solo acoustic tour began in the spring and was such a success that John added a second leg to the tour.

The show featured John leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work along with special performances on piano and electric guitar.

After wrapping the U.S. tour in November, John will head to Europe in March 2024 for two weeks of shows. JP Saxe is serving as his support in the U.S. while Madison Cunningham will join him on tour in Europe.

The set list for nights one and two, both at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, were completely different. You can expect the sets to change up at every show, but these lists might give you an idea of what you might see!

**This set list is representative of the first shows and might not be completely accurate for every show.

NIGHT ONE:

1. Heartbreak Warfare

2. XO (Beyonce cover)

3. Shot in the Dark

4. Split Screen Sadness

5. Neon

6. I’m on Fire (Bruce Springsteen cover)

7. 3×5

8. Waitin’ on the Day

9. In Your Atmoshphere

10. Who Says

11. Walt Grace’s Submarine Test, January 1967

12. Friend of the Devil (Grateful Dead cover)

13. You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me

14. Changing

15. Stop This Train

16. Slow Dancing in a Burning Room

17. Your Body is a Wonderland

18. In the Blood

19. The Joker (Steve Miller Band cover)

20. A Face to Call Home

21. Edge of Desire

22. ENCORE: Comfortable

23. ENCORE: Free Fallin’

NIGHT TWO:

1. Slow Dancing in a Burning Room

2. Whiskey, Whiskey, Whiskey

3. Wild Blue

4. Queen of California

5. Why Georgia

6. Go Easy on Me

7. Who Days

8. Shouldn’t Matter But It Does

9. Neon

10. Driftin’

11. In Your Atmosphere

12. Vultures

13. You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me

14. Changing

15. Stop This Train

16. New Light

17. Gravity

18. Your Body Is A Wonderland

19. Covered in Rain

20. Walt Grace’s Submarine Test, January 1967

21. If I Ever Get Around to Living

22. Edge of Desire

23. ENCORE: Wheel

24. ENCORE: Free Fallin’

