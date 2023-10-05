Top Stories
Dick Butkus Dead - NFL Legend Dies at Home at 80

NFL legend Dick Butkus has sadly died.

The former linebacker for the Chicago Bears passed away at his home in Malibu on Thursday (October 5), the Chicago Tribune reports. He was 80 years old.

According to his family, Dick passed overnight, peacefully in his sleep.

He is best known for playing for the Chicago Bears for eight seasons, from 1965-1973, before turning to a career as a sports commentator and actor.

Dick has had roles in movies like The Longest Yard, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, Cracking Up, Superdome and more, with TV show appearances on MacGyver, Hang Time, Blue Thunder and even Murder, She Wrote.

In 1963, he married his high school sweetheart Helen Essenberg, and the two had three children, Ricky, Matt, and Nikki.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Dick Butkus‘ family and friends during this time.
