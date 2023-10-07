Toni Braxton Heats Up Our Feed With Nearly Nude Thirst Trap on Her 56th Birthday

Toni Braxton is celebrating her birthday by giving the world a gift!

The “Un-Break My Heart” music icon turned 56 on Saturday (October 7) and marked the occasion by sharing an internet-breaking, nearly nude thirst trap to social media.

Head inside to see Toni Braxton’s steamy pic…

Taking to Instagram, Toni shared a photo of herself posing with nothing on but a long dark robe, which was pulled down to expose one of her shoulders and most of her back.

“In my birthday suit…” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

This isn’t the first time that Toni has bared her body on social media, but fans and other celebrities are eating it up and celebrating her in the comments section.

“Happy birthday beautiful,” Kris Jenner wrote, pairing her message with red heart emojis.

“Thee Living Legend!!!✨️This is what resilience,perseverance,7 AMAS,5 BMAS,2 NAACP Image Awards,7 Grammys,4 Soul Train Music Awards+The Soul Train Legend Award &well OVER 70 million records sold worldwide looks like!Been pressure,gone always be pressure.🔥Happy Birthday, Lady T!!!❤️You are loved,” a fan gushed.

We hope that Toni has had a wonderful day!

If you were unaware, a few years ago we learned that Toni incorporates an X-rated product into her skincare routine. Any guesses on what?

Get a good luck at Toni Braxton’s birthday thirst trap below…