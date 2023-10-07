Mads Mikkelsen Says He 'Tickled' Daniel Craig In an Intimate Place While Filming 'Casino Royale'

Mads Mikkelsen is looking back on sharing the screen with James Bond himself.

The 57-year-old actor landed a big role alongside Daniel Craig in 2006′s 007 movie Casino Royale.

While attending the Zurich Film Festival this week, Mads looked back on some high jinks that he and Daniel got into together on the set. More specifically, he described a scene where he “tickled” the other actor in a very intimate place.

Mads also revealed something that almost got him in a lot of trouble with the movie’s producers and director.

“[Back then] he was the new Bond and everything about him was ‘wrong,’” Mads said about Daniel, via Variety. “His height, his nose, his hair.”

They found a sense of camaraderie, though, which led to them getting in trouble sometimes: “I think he was glad I also came from indie films. He had a partner in crime. There was this scene where I tickled his balls with a rope. We had so many ideas and the director just looked at us: ‘Guys, come back. It’s a Bond movie’.”

Speaking of getting in trouble, the actor revealed that he almost blew his shot in Hollywood when he forgot his script on an airplane.

“Casino Royale was the first screenplay with my name on every single page. Which also means that if you lose it, it’s on you. I got on a plane, started to read it and I fell asleep. Then I got out and just left it there,” Mads recalled.

What happened? “I was lucky some cleaning person threw it away and didn’t know what it was. That could have been the end of my career, right then.”

He also reflected on the moment that he learned exactly what he had signed up for with the franchise.

“I had never watched a Bond movie up to that point and of course I lied about it. I only knew that guy with metal teeth [Jaws]. I didn’t realize how big it was until we had the premiere in London and had to meet the Queen. Or she had to meet us,” he said.

