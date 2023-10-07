Is Carlos Correa Married? Learn All About the Minnesota Twins Shortstop's Wife, Daniella Rodriguez!

Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are looking to make a statement in the MLB playoffs, having just won their first postseason series in 21 years!

The 29-year-old star shortstop will play a major role in the Twins’ potential success, as he’s in his second year with the team after spending his first seven seasons with the Houston Astros.

Off the field, Carlos is married and has two children. We’ve gathered everything there is to know about the couple!

Keep reading to learn more about Carlos’ wife…

Carlos married Daniella Rodriguez in 2019, two years after Carlos proposed to her on the field following the Astros’ 2017 World Series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The pair reportedly met when Daniella threw out the first pitch at an Astros game in 2016.

Daniella is a former model who was named Miss Texas Teen in 2013 and Miss Texas in 2016. More recently, she has become an successful entrepreneur as the owner and founder of Sweet D, a cruelty-free, vegan and paraben-free cosmetic company.

Carlos and Daniella have two sons: Kylo, born in November 2021, and their son Kenzo, born in March 2023.

Daniella counts more than 200,000 followers on her Instagram, where she often shares photos of herself and her family.

If you haven’t seen, we covered all you need to know about Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper‘s wife and children!