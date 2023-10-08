Will Ferrell Crashes USC Frat Party to Guest DJ!

Members of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity were in a for a big surprise this weekend!

Will Ferrell crashed a tailgate party during the University of Southern California’s Trojans Family Weekend where he took over the turntables to perform as the the guest DJ.

In videos shared on TikTok, the 56-year-old Anchorman actor can be seen wearing a USC jacket, backwards hat, and sunglasses as he played a few songs including Jay-Z and Kanye West‘s “N—as in Paris” and Survivor‘s “Eye of the Tiger.”

The frat threw the tailgate party ahead of USC’s big football game against the University of Arizona.

If you didn’t know, Will actually graduated from USC back in 1990 and his eldest son Magnus, 19, is currently a sophomore at the school.

Over the summer, Magnus and brothers Mattias, 16, and Axel, 13, made a rare appearance alongside Will and wife Viveca Paulin at the London premiere of Barbie!