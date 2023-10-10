Ariana Grande's Divorce Settlement: New Details Revealed, Including Several Rules Dalton Gomez Must Follow

It was announced last week that Ariana Grande has settled her divorce with Dalton Gomez and now new details have emerged about what was included in the settlement.

The former couple both filed for divorce in mid-September 2023, months after they called it quits on their marriage.

Ariana and Dalton had a pre-nup, so it was pretty easy to iron out the details of the divorce settlement.

Dalton is receiving a big lump sum payment instead of any spousal support and he must follow several rules. Ariana also has to adhere to them as well, but as The Blast points out, they’re mainly for her protection due to her being a high profile figure.

