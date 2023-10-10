Top Stories
Ariana Grande's Divorce Settlement: New Details Revealed, Including Several Rules Dalton Gomez Must Follow

Ariana Grande's Divorce Settlement: New Details Revealed, Including Several Rules Dalton Gomez Must Follow

Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 12:27 am

Ariana Grande's Divorce Settlement: New Details Revealed, Including Several Rules Dalton Gomez Must Follow

Continue Here »

Ariana Grande's Divorce Settlement: New Details Revealed, Including Several Rules Dalton Gomez Must Follow

It was announced last week that Ariana Grande has settled her divorce with Dalton Gomez and now new details have emerged about what was included in the settlement.

The former couple both filed for divorce in mid-September 2023, months after they called it quits on their marriage.

Ariana and Dalton had a pre-nup, so it was pretty easy to iron out the details of the divorce settlement.

Dalton is receiving a big lump sum payment instead of any spousal support and he must follow several rules. Ariana also has to adhere to them as well, but as The Blast points out, they’re mainly for her protection due to her being a high profile figure.

Browse through the slideshow for all the divorce settlement details we learned…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez, EG, Extended, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr