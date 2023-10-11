Is Zach Gilford Single or Married? Meet His Wife Kiele Sanchez!

Who plays young Roderick Usher in the new Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher? That’s Zach Gilford and we’re ready to fill you in on him!

Zach is best known for his work on shows like Friday Night Lights, Good Girls, L.A.’s Finest, and Midnight Mass. He’s also been sen in movies like The Last Stand and The Purge: Anarchy.

Over the years, Zach has kept his personal life very private, but we do know some details!

Keep reading to find out more…

Zach has been married to actress Kiele Sanchez since December 2012. Make sure to check out some gorgeous photos from their wedding.

The couple met while working on the pilot for the TV show Matadors, which did not get picked up. They later worked together again in the movie The Purge: Anarchy and the shows Kingdom and Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Kiele is also known for appearing in movies like 2007′s Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium and 2009′s A Perfect Getaway, as well as TV shows like Lost and Samantha Who?.

Zach and Kiele announced in 2015 that they were expecting their first child, but they sadly suffered a late-term miscarriage. The couple eventually welcomed their daughter Zeppelin into the world via surrogate in 2017.

“My wife isn’t like anyone I’ve ever met in my life,” Zach told Us Weekly in 2018. “I think when people meet her they just fall in love with her. I feel like she’s taught me how to love and you just see her looking at this baby and you just know she’s a mama lion and nothing will ever happen to this kid. It’s really incredible.”

Browse through the gallery for photos of Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez over the years…