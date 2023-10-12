Top Stories
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

Thu, 12 October 2023 at 11:16 am

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Cast Reunites for Buffyverse Audio Series 'Slayers' - 8 Cast Members Return, 1 Joins!

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Cast Reunites for Buffyverse Audio Series 'Slayers' - 8 Cast Members Return, 1 Joins!

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer universe is getting larger.

Several original cast members of the series returned for a new story set in the Buffyverse, called Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, an Audible audio original set 20 years after the series finale.

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story premieres on Thursday (October 12), and fans can get a deeper look at the new series at New York Comic Con with a panel on October 13 at 1:30 p.m. ET and at Audible’s Slayers-themed activation all weekend long.

Find out who’s returning for the series…

