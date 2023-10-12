Who Is Russell Wilson's Wife? Relationship Timeline with Ciara Revealed!

Russell Wilson has been married to singer Ciara for years and we’re taking a look into their love story!

The 34-year-old Denver Broncos quarterback began dating Ciara in early 2015 and they’ve since gotten married and grown their family.

For those who don’t know, Ciara was previously engaged to rapper Future, but she ended the engagement in summer 2014 amid rumors of infidelity. The former couple shares son Future Jr., who was born in May 2014.

MARCH 26, 2015 – Russell and Ciara meet for first time!

The couple met for the first time while attending a basketball game in Wisconsin and he asked her out on a date. “Next thing I knew, it was 12:00 [a.m.], 12:30 [a.m.], and I was sold on you,” Russell said in an Instagram Live.

Just one month after meeting, Russell and Ciara looked gorgeous together while attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Ciara said in an interview that she and Russell are waiting until marriage to have sex. “It’s until the deal is sealed,” she told Access Hollywood. “It was an organic thing for him and I think he was just being honest about where we are,” she said about their first time discussing their choice.

Russell asked Ciara to marry him while vacationing at a resort in Seychelles. “The biggest surprise was that Russell proposed to his new fiancée at the romantic private ‘Honeymoon Beach’ located on North Island,” Ciara ‘s rep told People.

The couple tied the knot at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England with celebs like Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Rowland in attendance.

Ciara gave birth to the couple’s first child on April 28, 2017. “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy,” they wrote while announcing the news on Instagram.

Almost exactly three years later, the couple welcomed their son Win into the world on April 14, 2020. “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!” they wrote on Instagram while sharing the news.

Not only do they have a production company that they share, they’re also now published co-authors. They released their children’s book “Why Not You?” in March 2022.

While guest hosting an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ciara was joined by Russell , who proposed to her again and asked to have one more baby. “We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there,” she responded.

It doesn’t seem like Ciara ‘s ex gets along with Russell as he dropped a diss track called “Turn Yo Clic Up.” In the second verse he raps, “I got it out the field / F— Russell.”

Ciara is pregnant again! The couple announced they’re expecting their third child together, her fourth. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️,” Ciara shared on Instagram.

