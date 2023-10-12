Top Stories
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving &amp; the Deafening Silence From Some

Thu, 12 October 2023 at 6:15 pm

Eddie Murphy Gets Festive in Teaser Trailer for Prime Video's 'Candy Cane Lane' - Watch Now!

Eddie Murphy Gets Festive in Teaser Trailer for Prime Video's 'Candy Cane Lane' - Watch Now!

‘Tis the season for a first look at Prime Video’s upcoming Christmas movie, Candy Cane Lane, starring Eddie Murphy!

The streaming service released a teaser for the film on Thursday (October 12), and it looks like a fun, festive time!

The movie’s synopsis reads: “Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.”

The movie also stars Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome, and Stephen Tobolowsky.

Candy Cane Lane premieres on Prime Video on December 1.

If you haven’t seen them yet, check out some first-look images from Candy Cane Lane!

Watch the full teaser trailer below!
