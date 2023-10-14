Netflix Releases Official Trailer for 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' - Watch Now!

Netflix is unveiling the official trailer for its upcoming series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off!

On Saturday (October 14), the streaming service released the two-minute-long main trailer, which follows a teaser released in August.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is based on the graphic novel series by Bryan Lee Malley and comes after 2010′s live-action Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

The voice cast of the Netflix series features almost all of the actors from the live-action film!

Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Jason Schwartzman, Satya Bhabha, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, Ellen Wong, Alison Pill, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Brandon Routh, Mae Whitman, and Anna Kendrick will all have roles in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

The series’ official synopsis reads: “In SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF, Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. But this time, things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley, SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF revisits and reimagines the beloved cult classic, taking Ramona Flowers, her evil exes, Scott, and his friends off on a mysterious new action-packed journey to find love.”

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on Netflix on November 17.

Watch the official trailer below, and browse through the gallery to see some newly released images from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off…