Every Winner of 'The Voice,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Popularity

The Voice is one of television‘s longest running singing reality show competitions.

Known for its superstar roster of judges, as well as its unique selection process involving blind auditions and rotating chairs, the NBC series has been going strong ever since its debut in April of 2011.

Along the way, The Voice has already crowned 23 winners, and many of them have gone on to have successful singing careers ever since.

We’ve rounded up all of the winners of The Voice to date, and ranked them according to their popularity on Instagram.

Find out who the most popular winners of The Voice are, ranked from lowest to highest in social media popularity……