Source Reveals Details About Pete Davidson & Madelyn Cline's 'SNL' After Party Date Night

Amid rumors that they’re dating, Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline made their first appearance together on Saturday (October 14) at SNL‘s after party at Catch Steak in New York City.

Now, a source is speaking out about the 29-year-old comedian and the 25-year-old Outer Banks actress’ behavior at the event.

Keep reading to find out more…

A source told People, “They seemed very lovey, very cute, but they kept to themselves,.”

The source added they were “not very social,” and that “[Pete] stayed pretty late. He was there till after 4 a.m.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were also at the SNL after party and a source revealed more about how they were acting, too!

Pete hosted SNL that evening for the season opener!