Suzanne Somers Dead - 'Three's Company' Actress Dies at 76

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 10:21 am

Source Reveals Details About Pete Davidson & Madelyn Cline's 'SNL' After Party Date Night

Amid rumors that they’re dating, Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline made their first appearance together on Saturday (October 14) at SNL‘s after party at Catch Steak in New York City.

Now, a source is speaking out about the 29-year-old comedian and the 25-year-old Outer Banks actress’ behavior at the event.

A source told People, “They seemed very lovey, very cute, but they kept to themselves,.”

The source added they were “not very social,” and that “[Pete] stayed pretty late. He was there till after 4 a.m.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were also at the SNL after party and a source revealed more about how they were acting, too!

Pete hosted SNL that evening for the season opener!
