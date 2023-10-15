Pete Davidson References Kanye West, Famous Relationships & More in 'I'm Just Ken' Spoof on 'SNL'

Pete Davidson put his life under the microscope while spoofing Ryan Gosling‘s iconic Barbie song “I’m Just Ken” on Saturday Night Live.

The 29-year-old comedian and former SNL cast member made his return to the late-night show to host the October 14 episode. After joking about Game of Thrones in the opening monologue, Pete provided a musical moment that would viral the night’s musical guest Ice Spice.

Complete with customized lyrics that referenced everything from a recent car crash and rehab stay to his famous relationships, big d-ck energy and even Kanye West, Pete put it all out there in a way that would likely make Ryan‘s Ken very proud.

Pete‘s version of the song is titled “I’m Just Pete.” The accompanying music video opens with him overhearing some of the other SNL stars mocking him and his various projects.

“No one cares about the work I do / I made a show with Joe Pesci, too / And no one streamed it but my mom,” the downtrodden star sings about his series Bupkis.

He continues and addresses his appearance, declaring, “Cuz I’m just Pete / Anyone else I’d be a 3, but I guess I’m hot for dudes in comedy / Cuz It’s an ugly industry,” he sings.

On the topic of his famous relationships, Pete jokes about headlines setting him up with Michelle Obama. He also alluded to “that famous big d-ck energy,” a rumor about his member started by ex-fiancee Ariana Grande.

Perhaps the most revealing lyric was a reference to his time with Kim Kardashian. Instead of singing about her, he alluded to Kanye bullying him on social media and giving him the nickname Skeet.

It sounds like there is something going on there, as Pete “legally” can’t say Kanye‘s name.

