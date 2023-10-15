Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Share First PDA, Make Surprise 'Saturday Night Live' Cameos

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share First PDA, Make Surprise 'Saturday Night Live' Cameos

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos &amp; Videos Here!

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

Sun, 15 October 2023 at 1:23 am

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Talks Possible 'Seinfeld' Reboot Following Cryptic Comment From Jerry Seinfeld

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Talks Possible 'Seinfeld' Reboot Following Cryptic Comment From Jerry Seinfeld

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the latest Seinfeld star to weigh in on the possibility of the classic sitcom being rebooted.

The 62-year-old actress played Elaine Benes on the show, sharing the screen with the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Richards and more.

In a recent interview, she was asked about the possibility of the show making a comeback after Jerry hinted that “something” was in the works.

Read more about a Seinfeld reboot…

What does Julia know about a reboot? By the sounds of it, not too much.

“Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night,” she told The Guardian. “And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

If you missed it, Jerry alluded to what fans believe might be a potential reboot or reunion during a stand-up set. He told his fans that “something is going to happen that has to do with [the show's ending].”

The star continued, saying that he and Seinfeld creator Larry David had been “thinking about” the same thing as fans, seemingly teasing big plans. Of course, we’ll let you know if we learn more.

Find out who is the richest star out of the cast today!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Seinfeld, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr