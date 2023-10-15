Julia Louis-Dreyfus Talks Possible 'Seinfeld' Reboot Following Cryptic Comment From Jerry Seinfeld

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the latest Seinfeld star to weigh in on the possibility of the classic sitcom being rebooted.

The 62-year-old actress played Elaine Benes on the show, sharing the screen with the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Richards and more.

In a recent interview, she was asked about the possibility of the show making a comeback after Jerry hinted that “something” was in the works.

What does Julia know about a reboot? By the sounds of it, not too much.

“Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night,” she told The Guardian. “And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

If you missed it, Jerry alluded to what fans believe might be a potential reboot or reunion during a stand-up set. He told his fans that “something is going to happen that has to do with [the show's ending].”

The star continued, saying that he and Seinfeld creator Larry David had been “thinking about” the same thing as fans, seemingly teasing big plans. Of course, we’ll let you know if we learn more.

