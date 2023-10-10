The Richest 'Seinfeld' Co-Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Estimated Net Worth

Few television shows have achieved the staggering success of Seinfeld.

The sitcom ran from July of 1989 to May of 1998 on NBC across nine seasons. It was a critical and commercial success, and is widely considered one of the biggest pop culture phenomenons and one of the most defining TV shows of the ’90s.

It even spawned dozens of popular sayings, like “no soup for you” and “yada, yada, yada,” and popularized terms like “man hands,” “regift” and “shrinkage.”

Of course, the show’s success has also meant its talented co-stars have also amassed a great deal of money along the way. They’ve also gone on to take on major new projects and achieve incredible things in their careers after the series ended.

We’ve rounded up the main cast of Seinfeld, and ranked them according to their estimated net worth.

