Janet Jackson, Callum Turner, & More Celebs Join Thom Browne for 20th Anniversary Celebration!

There were a bunch of celebs in attendance at fashion brand Thom Browne’s 20th Anniversary Celebration!

Janet Jackson, Callum Turner, and Maisie Williams were among the stars who stepped out for the event on Monday night (October 9) at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, England.

Thom Browne celebrated the anniversary with the launch of his first monograph created in collaboration with Phaidon. Guests attended a special talk between the fashion designer and menswear journalist Charlie Porter.

After the talk, guests were invited to an intimate dinner in the museum’s Edwin and Susan Davies Galleries.

Aaron Pierre

Andrew Georgiades

Bree Runway

Callum Turner

Dan Levy

Erin O’Connor

Harry Lawtey

Janet Jackson

Katherine Waterston

Maisie Williams

Nabhaan Rizwan

Naomi Ackie

Raven Smith

Sam Salter

Stephen Jones