Janet Jackson, Callum Turner, & More Celebs Join Thom Browne for 20th Anniversary Celebration!
There were a bunch of celebs in attendance at fashion brand Thom Browne’s 20th Anniversary Celebration!
Janet Jackson, Callum Turner, and Maisie Williams were among the stars who stepped out for the event on Monday night (October 9) at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, England.
Thom Browne celebrated the anniversary with the launch of his first monograph created in collaboration with Phaidon. Guests attended a special talk between the fashion designer and menswear journalist Charlie Porter.
After the talk, guests were invited to an intimate dinner in the museum’s Edwin and Susan Davies Galleries.
Head inside to see all of the guests who attended the event…
Keep scrolling to see all of the guests at the event, in alphabetical order…
Aaron Pierre
Andrew Georgiades
Bree Runway
Callum Turner
Dan Levy
Erin O’Connor
Harry Lawtey
Janet Jackson
Katherine Waterston
Maisie Williams
Nabhaan Rizwan
Naomi Ackie
Raven Smith
Sam Salter
Stephen Jones
Will Poulter