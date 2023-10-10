Top Stories
Tue, 10 October 2023 at 3:08 am

Janet Jackson, Callum Turner, & More Celebs Join Thom Browne for 20th Anniversary Celebration!

Janet Jackson, Callum Turner, & More Celebs Join Thom Browne for 20th Anniversary Celebration!

There were a bunch of celebs in attendance at fashion brand Thom Browne’s 20th Anniversary Celebration!

Janet Jackson, Callum Turner, and Maisie Williams were among the stars who stepped out for the event on Monday night (October 9) at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, England.

Thom Browne celebrated the anniversary with the launch of his first monograph created in collaboration with Phaidon. Guests attended a special talk between the fashion designer and menswear journalist Charlie Porter.

After the talk, guests were invited to an intimate dinner in the museum’s Edwin and Susan Davies Galleries.

Head inside to see all of the guests who attended the event…

Keep scrolling to see all of the guests at the event, in alphabetical order…

Aaron Pierre at the Thom Browne event

Aaron Pierre

Andrew Georgiades at the Thom Browne event

Andrew Georgiades

Bree Runway at the Thom Browne event

Bree Runway

Callum Turner at the Thom Browne event

Callum Turner

Dan Levy at the Thom Browne event

Dan Levy

Erin O'Connor at the Thom Browne event

Erin O’Connor

Harry Lawtey at the Thom Browne event

Harry Lawtey

Janet Jackson at the Thom Browne event

Janet Jackson

Katherine Waterston at the Thom Browne event

Katherine Waterston

Maisie Williams at the Thom Browne event

Maisie Williams

Nabhaan Rizwan at the Thom Browne event

Nabhaan Rizwan

Naomi Ackie at the Thom Browne event

Naomi Ackie

Raven Smith at the Thom Browne event

Raven Smith

Sam Salter at the Thom Browne event

Sam Salter

Stephen Jones at the Thom Browne event

Stephen Jones

Will Poulter at the Thom Browne event

Will Poulter
Photos: Getty
