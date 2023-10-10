Top Stories
Joe Jonas &amp; Sophie Turner's Temporary Custody Agreement Revealed, Exact Dates &amp; Holiday Schedule Disclosed in Court Documents

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Temporary Custody Agreement Revealed, Exact Dates & Holiday Schedule Disclosed in Court Documents

Troye Sivan Responds to 'Rush' Video Backlash

Troye Sivan Responds to 'Rush' Video Backlash

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 1:24 pm

Is 'Seinfeld' Getting a Reboot? Reunion? Jerry Seinfeld Teases 'Something' About That Series Finale

Is 'Seinfeld' Getting a Reboot? Reunion? Jerry Seinfeld Teases 'Something' About That Series Finale

Jerry Seinfeld has fans wondering.

During a recent stand-up set, the 69-year-old comedian told his audience that he has a “little secret” regarding the NBC classic sitcom, including its controversial series finale, and that “something is going to happen that has to do with that ending,” via TVLine.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It hasn’t happened yet,” he teased to the crowd over the weekend in Boston, Mass.

“And just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about, so you’ll see… you’ll see.”

He didn’t elaborate on whether that scene was getting an extension, or if there will be a reunion show or a revival.

He previously reunited with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander during Season 7 of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm in a multi-episode arc that centered on Larry reassembling the cast for a new series finale.

Find out who is the richest star out of the cast today!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jerry Seinfeld, Seinfeld, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr