Is 'Seinfeld' Getting a Reboot? Reunion? Jerry Seinfeld Teases 'Something' About That Series Finale

Jerry Seinfeld has fans wondering.

During a recent stand-up set, the 69-year-old comedian told his audience that he has a “little secret” regarding the NBC classic sitcom, including its controversial series finale, and that “something is going to happen that has to do with that ending,” via TVLine.

“It hasn’t happened yet,” he teased to the crowd over the weekend in Boston, Mass.

“And just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about, so you’ll see… you’ll see.”

He didn’t elaborate on whether that scene was getting an extension, or if there will be a reunion show or a revival.

He previously reunited with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander during Season 7 of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm in a multi-episode arc that centered on Larry reassembling the cast for a new series finale.

