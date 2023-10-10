Top Stories
Joe Jonas &amp; Sophie Turner's Temporary Custody Agreement Revealed, Exact Dates &amp; Holiday Schedule Disclosed in Court Documents

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Temporary Custody Agreement Revealed, Exact Dates & Holiday Schedule Disclosed in Court Documents

Troye Sivan Responds to 'Rush' Video Backlash

Troye Sivan Responds to 'Rush' Video Backlash

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 1:03 pm

5 DC Universe Stars Not Returning, 3 Will Reprise Their Roles: Fates of Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller & More Revealed in New Report

Continue Here »

5 DC Universe Stars Not Returning, 3 Will Reprise Their Roles: Fates of Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller & More Revealed in New Report

There’s more DC Universe news today after that bombshell Aquaman 2 report featuring Amber Heard‘s allegations and insider info about what went down behind-the-scenes.

Apparently, several more original DC Universe superhero stars are out and won’t be returning as the characters they originated. Three stars will be back. It looks like the fates of Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, and more have been revealed.

Keep reading to see who is out at DC…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: DC
Posted to: Ben Affleck, DC Universe, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Viola Davis, Xolo Mariduena

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr