New Couple Pete Davidson & Madelyn Cline Hold Hands at 'SNL' After Party - See Photos!

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline are stepping out as a couple!

The 29-year-old comedian and the 25-year-old actress and model were spotted holding hands as they stepped out from the Saturday Night Live after party at Catch Steak on Saturday night (October 14) in New York City.

Pete hosted the SNL episode for the evening, with musical guest Ice Spice.

It was revealed that the two are dating back in September. News of their romance came shortly after Pete and Chase Sui Wonders called it quits after less than a year of dating in August.

