Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Hold Hands &amp; Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands & Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos &amp; Videos Here!

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better &amp; Worse

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Sun, 15 October 2023 at 10:14 am

Who Is Trevor Lawrence's Wife? Meet Marissa Lawrence!

Who Is Trevor Lawrence's Wife? Meet Marissa Lawrence!

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a big name to watch in the NFL as the starting quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars…however, we’re taking a moment to highlight his lovely wife Marissa!

They were actually high school sweethearts and were together all through college.

Keep reading to find out more…

They met in the 8th grade and attended Cartersville High School together in Georgia. They began dating in 2016, and got engaged in 2020 on the football field at Clemson University. Trevor was the starting quarterback at the time. The pair got married in South Carolina on April 10, 2021 in front of their friends and family.

You may not know that Marissa is an athlete herself! Marissa played soccer for Anderson University in college. She graduated in 2021, but her soccer career was unfortunately cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For work, she does event planning and actually announced her new business, Love, Gigi Event Design, in an Instagram post.

She wrote, “As many of you know I’ve always loved events and planning and all things party planning! As I start this new chapter of life I’m so excited to share with you all that I’ve partnered with @lovegigievents (eeeep!) I’m so excited for this new step & chasing my dreams. Go follow along on their page and join THE PARTY🎉 Excited to plan with you all and make dreams a reality((;”
Just Jared on Facebook
trevor lawrence meet marissa 01
trevor lawrence meet marissa 02
trevor lawrence meet marissa 03
trevor lawrence meet marissa 04
trevor lawrence meet marissa 05
trevor lawrence meet marissa 06
trevor lawrence meet marissa 07

Photos: Getty, Marissa Lawrence/Instagram
Posted to: Football, Marissa Lawrence, nfl, Trevor Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr