Drew Barrymore Doesn't Address Strike Controversy During Season 4 Premiere

Drew Barrymore‘s show is back, and she’s not discussing her controversial start-stop decision to return to daytime TV amid the strikes.

The host and actress sat down with Shania Twain on her first episode back after the WGA strike ended, via THR.

During the 30-minute premiere and first new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show since May, she began with: “Alright everybody, welcome to season four. Let’s go girls.”

She visited Shania‘s Las Vegas farm in the episode, and they talked about Shania‘s love of horses and the power of equine therapy, as well as parenting her siblings in her early 20s after both her parents died, and fears about her 15-year hiatus related to a previously undiagnosed Lyme disease.

Drew‘s return comes two weeks after some former writers declined to return to the show following her initial announcement to return amid the writers strike.

Drew‘s initial decision to return prompted plenty of backlash. And after a tearful apology video, which she quickly deleted, she ultimately decided to halt production on the show until the strikes were over.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” she said at the time.

Rosie O’Donnell is one of the many people in Hollywood who criticized Drew Barrymore‘s decision to resume production on her talk show amid the WGA strike. She later shared this advice.