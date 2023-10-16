Top Stories
Suzanne Somers Dead - 'Three's Company' Actress Dies at 76

Suzanne Somers Dead - 'Three's Company' Actress Dies at 76

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 11:04 am

Drew Barrymore Doesn't Address Strike Controversy During Season 4 Premiere

Drew Barrymore Doesn't Address Strike Controversy During Season 4 Premiere

Drew Barrymore‘s show is back, and she’s not discussing her controversial start-stop decision to return to daytime TV amid the strikes.

The host and actress sat down with Shania Twain on her first episode back after the WGA strike ended, via THR.

During the 30-minute premiere and first new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show since May, she began with: “Alright everybody, welcome to season four. Let’s go girls.”

Keep reading to find out more…

She visited Shania‘s Las Vegas farm in the episode, and they talked about Shania‘s love of horses and the power of equine therapy, as well as parenting her siblings in her early 20s after both her parents died, and fears about her 15-year hiatus related to a previously undiagnosed Lyme disease.

Drew‘s return comes two weeks after some former writers declined to return to the show following her initial announcement to return amid the writers strike.

Drew‘s initial decision to return prompted plenty of backlash. And after a tearful apology video, which she quickly deleted, she ultimately decided to halt production on the show until the strikes were over.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” she said at the time.

Rosie O’Donnell is one of the many people in Hollywood who criticized Drew Barrymore‘s decision to resume production on her talk show amid the WGA strike. She later shared this advice.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Drew Barrymore, Television, The Drew Barrymore Show

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr