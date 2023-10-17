Katharine McPhee & Michelle Monaghan Lend a Helping Hand at Baby2Baby Volunteer Event

Katharine McPhee and Michelle Monaghan were among the celeb volunteers at a Baby2Baby volunteer session last week!

The ladies were joined by Baby2Baby Co-Ceo Kelly Sawyer Patricof and influencer Chriselle Lim at the event on Thursday (October 12) in Los Angeles.

St. John, along with the fashion house’s design consultant, celebrity stylist Karla Welch, hosted the volunteer session to support the organization’s mission of providing essentials to children in need across the country.

Volunteers came together to assemble newborn and maternal care kits filled with diapers and other essentials, prepare warm clothing items for children in need ahead of the winter season, and pack emergency supplies for families in need. In addition to a monetary gift, St. John donated products from Welch’s brand, The Period Company, to support the mothers Baby2Baby serve with menstrual essentials.

“Had an amazing afternoon yesterday and felt honored to join the incredible team at @baby2baby in their mission to brighten young lives in need. Huge shout out to @stjohn for sponsoring the event! 🫶🏻✨,” Katharine wrote on Instagram.

