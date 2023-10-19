Anyone But You's First Trailer Puts Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell's Chemistry On Display

The first teaser trailer for Anyone But You, starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, is here!

In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Keep reading to find out more…

Directed by Will Gluck, Anyone But You additionally stars Alexandra Shipp, GaT, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths.

The film is set to hit theaters on December 22.

About filming, in the weeks that followed production, there were lots of rumors swirling around social media that Sydney and Glen were a new item after they looked flirty in during filming. However, it was discovered that those were simply rumors: Sydney is still engaged, though Glen and his girlfriend did reportedly split up.

Sydney addressed all those romance rumors a few weeks ago.