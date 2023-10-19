Austin Butler Explains Why 'Elvis' Was 'Terrifying' In a Good Way, How Tom Hardy 'Surprised' Him & More

Austin Butler opened up in a revealing conversation with Josh Brolin for Interview magazine.

The 32-year-old actor looked back on two of his recent projects – Elvis, which earned him a Best Actor nomination at the 2023 Oscars, and The Bikeriders, which sees him sharing the screen with Tom Hardy.

Although Austin described Elvis as “terrifying” to film, he explained how that was a good thing that helped him learn for the future. On the topic of The Bikeriders, he shared some interesting insight about his co-star.

He also opened up about if he connects with men or women better and how the tragic loss of his mother in 2014 affects his relationships to this day.

Scroll through for the biggest takeaways from Austin Butler’s interview…