Glamorous' Zane Phillips Strips Shirtless Down to His Underwear, Shows Off His Amazing Physique for 'MMSCENE' Magazine!

Glamorous and Fire Island star Zane Phillips is showing off his toned physique for the cover of MMSCENE Magazine‘s November 2023 cover story.

The 29-year-old actor – who made headlines for his new relationship with Cruel Summer‘s Froy Gutierrez over the summer – posed shirtless and in his underwear in a series of shots by photographer Kevin Sikorski (who was also the shoot’s creative director!)

The mag caught up with Zane about his career and we’ve gathered just a few highlights.

Keep reading to find out more…

On if he’s had any mentors in his career so far: “Starting out as an openly queer actor in an industry that doesn’t always necessarily reward that, I have honestly found it really hard to know what my pathway is. I think I often look to my dear friends Claybourne Elder and Eric Rosen, who have integrated the personal and the professional in a really lovely way, to exemplify what it means to pursue happiness in the midst of building excellent careers. I also have to shout out my more recent friend, Robert Gant, who was doing this before almost anyone else. He’s been terrific at putting all of this into the greater context.”

On his future in Hollywood: “I think my biggest concern right now is being able to ride the waves that will come – that means delving more into the creative side of things. You can’t control what pandemic might come, or what jobs might not, so I’m interested in expanding myself in any way I can. Other than that, I just want to continue challenging myself and trying new things. It sounds trite, but there is just an endless well of unique storytelling out there and I want to drink!”

On how he manages a work-life balance: “I often don’t! Ha!”

See the full credits for the shoot below:

Photographer + Creative Director @escaperealife

Producer Paulina Older @polderexpress

Fashion Stylist Branden Ruiz @branden.ruiz

Grooming Kelly Howard @kelizaa_mua

Lighting Carly Hough @carly.rene

Stylist Assistants Carlos Camargo @CarlosHoee and Ariel Arechiga @ariel_monroe_