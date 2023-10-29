Is Jaicy Elliot Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Boyfriend!

Jaicy Elliot stars as Lea in Hallmark Channel’s new movie Joyeux Noel and you might be curious to know more about her life, so we’ve got you covered.

The actress has starred in a few other Hallmark movies including Romance in Style and My Southern Family Christmas.

She is best known for playing Dr. Taryn Helm in Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.

So is she single or married?

Keep reading to find out more…

Jaicy is dating utility sound technician Brandon Pert, and while it’s unclear how long they’ve been together, she first started sharing photos of him on Instagram in October 2022.

Brandon has worked in the sound department for several TV shows including Grey’s Anatomy, Crank Yankers, The Imagineering Story, and Loving Elvis.

Check out some of the couple’s cute Instagram posts below…