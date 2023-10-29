Sabrina Carpenter Teases 'Feather' As Next Single, Music Video On the Way

Looks like Sabrina Carpenter is getting ready to drop a new music video for her song “Feather“!

The 24-year-old singer and actress teased fans on Sunday evening (October 29) via her email newsletter, with a photo and short blurb.

“suspect seen driving pink car with license plate: FEATHER,” she wrote. “have you seen her?”

In the email, the photo shows the front end of an older pink Cadillac car with a New York license plate, reading “FEATHER.” See the pic HERE!

No release date has been revealed yet, but it’s coming very soon…

The song would be her sixth single from her latest album emails i can’t send, following “Skinny Dipping,” “Fast Times,” “Vicious,” “Because I Liked a Boy” and “Nonsense.”

Just last month, Sabrina performed “Feather” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where she performed during the pre-show!

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Sabrina signed a new publishing deal for her music.

Just a couple weeks ago, Sabrina teased fans that she was working on new music. “She’s defrosting,” she captioned a slew of images, the first being her with a guitar in the studio.