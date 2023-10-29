Is Brant Daugherty Single or Married? The Hallmark Star Married a Former Co-Star!

Brant Daugherty stars as Mark in Hallmark Channel’s new movie Joyeux Noel and you might be curious to know more about his life, so we’ve got you covered.

The 38-year-old actor has starred in several other Hallmark movies including Timeless Love, A Royal Runaway Romance, Mingle All the Way, and The Baker’s Son.

He’s starred in other TV shows including Pretty Little Liars, Days Of Our Lives, and Army Wives. Brant also played Sawyer the security guard in Fifty Shades Freed.

So, is he single or married?

Brant has been married to wife Kim since June 2019. The two first started dating in 2016 after meeting on a dating app. The couple welcomed their first son Wilder in March 2021 and announced in October 2023 that they are expecting another baby boy.

Kim is best known for her roles in shows including Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, East Los High, and Smokey Knights. She and Brant wrote and starred in UP TV’s A Christmas Movie Christmas.

Check out some of the couple’s cute Instagram posts below…