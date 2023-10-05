Hallmark Channel Star Brant Daugherty & Wife Kim Are Expecting Baby No 2!

Exciting news in the Daugherty household!

Brant Daugherty and wife Kim are gearing up to welcome their second child, another boy, at the start of the new year.

The couple shared the exciting news on Thursday (October 5), first with E! News, and later sharing on Instagram.

“Us and our boy…s ❤️” Brant captioned a family photo.

“Daugherty, party of 4. 🥰” Kim shared on her account with the same pic.

The couple’s two-year-old son Wilder was the one to reveal the news to Brant, bringing him a box Kim made that said “bun in the oven” on it.

“I told him, ‘You’re going to be a big brother, now go tell Daddy,’” she told E! News. “And he brought the box over to Brant and gave it to him.”

“We had been trying,” Brant added, “so the surprise didn’t blow my mind, but it was exciting.”

Baby No 2 is due on New Year’s Day, January 1st.

Congratulations the happy couple on the new addition to their family!

