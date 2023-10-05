Top Stories
Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Thu, 05 October 2023 at 8:13 pm

Harry Styles Grabs Coffee in London, Runs Into Friend Angelica Jopling!

Harry Styles is stepping out for coffee and an unexpected meeting with a friend!

The 29-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer was spotted on the streets of London on Thursday (October 5) wearing shorts, a jacket, and a pair of sunglasses, as he carried a green duffel bag along with his coffee.

After grabbing his drink in a to-go cup, Harry ran into actress Angelica Jopling, the daughter of Sam Taylor-Wood and Jay Jopling.

The two had a quick and cordial chat before going off on their respective ways.

Harry is currently on a break after completing his Love On Tour, which saw him play 169 shows in a span of almost two years and became the fifth highest-grossing tour of all time.

If you haven’t seen, here are 7 movie roles Harry was considered for!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Harry Styles in London…
