'The Hunger Games' Prequel Director Confirms Rachel Zegler Bow Was Last Minute Easter Egg Addition

The Hunger Games franchise director Francis Lawrence is confirming how that Rachel Zegler bow happened in the upcoming prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The director has helmed all of the Hunger Games movies, except the first one, and he confirmed in a recent interview that the moment was definitely a nod to Jennifer Lawrence‘s bow in the first film.

Check out what he said inside…

“It was something that I made up on the day and had Rachel do, because we’re constantly looking for, in the making of this, little sort of Easter eggs that would excite the fans,” Francis told ET. “I thought, wow, this is really cool. If she does this then, you know, Katniss could have heard generations later about this kind of rebellious, irreverent act of this woman that was a singer and did this sort of bow curtsy at the reaping.”

“It just gives a different sort of meaning to Katniss’ action,” he adds, “and I think that it’s a really fun element of this movie, to get lots of those moments.”

Rachel‘s bow moment was first seen in the first trailer back in April, and fans immediately noticed the parallel between her Lucy and Jennifer‘s Katniss.

After the trailer was released, Rachel tweeted to a fan that it was an “ad lib,” and now we know, it was an Easter Egg that the director added in while filming.

If you missed it, the costume designer for the upcoming prequel dished on the reference to Katniss in Lucy Gray Baird’s wardrobe.

