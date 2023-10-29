Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on Matthew Perry Romance Following His Death

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her time with Matthew Perry.

The 51-year-old Goop entrepreneur shared her memories of the Friends star, who sadly passed at 54 over the weekend, in a post on Instagram on Sunday (October 29).

“I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts,” she began.

“We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer,” she continued.

“He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do.”

His family also just issued their first statement following his death.