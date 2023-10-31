'Dancing With the Stars' 2023: Top 8 Contestants Revealed for Season 32

There are now 8 contestants remaining on Dancing With the Stars season 32 following the fifth elimination.

Episode six of DWTS season 32 aired live on ABC on Tuesday night (October 31), and one celebrity and their pro partner were sent home at the end of the evening.

WHO WAS ELIMINATED? See who went home with this spoiler post!

8 dancing couples now remain and will compete next week on Dancing With the Stars. The show will air live at 8pm ET on ABC every Tuesday night until the end of the season.

Click inside to see the remaining contestants on Dancing With the Stars this season…