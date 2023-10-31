'Dancing With the Stars' Scores Revealed for All 9 Contestants on Monster Night

Week six of Dancing With the Stars has come to a close and the scores have been revealed!

Episode six of ABC’s dancing competition series aired on Tuesday night (October 31) and the 9 couples took to the ballroom for “Monster Night” where they gave Halloween-inspired dances.

After all of their first dances, the couples competed again in the “Monster Ball Mash” for extra bonus points.

DWTS is back on ABC this season, after a brief 1 season stint on Disney+ last year.

Fans voted throughout the night and the voting methods closed right after the final performance of the night.

Click inside to see the scorecard for all contestants…

Xochitl Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy – 42 out of 45 points

Alyson Hannigan and pro partner Sasha Farber – 31 out of 45 points

Harry Jowsey and pro partner Rylee Arnold – 29 out of 45 points

Charity Lawson and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev – 38 out of 45 points

Ariana Madix and pro partner Pasha Pashkov – 41 out of 45 points

Jason Mraz and pro partner Daniella Karagach – 39 out of 40 points

Lele Pons and pro partner Brandon Armstrong – 37 out of 45 points

Mauricio Umanksy and pro partner Emma Slater – 33 out of 45 points

Barry Williams and pro partner Peta Murgatroyd – 32 out of 45 points

LEADERBOARD:

Ariana & Pasha – 42

Xochitl & Val – 41

Jason & Daniella – 39

Charity & Artem – 38

Lele & Brandon – 37

Mauricio & Emma – 33

Barry & Peta – 32

Alyson & Sasha – 31

Harry & Rylee – 29