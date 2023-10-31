Sofia Vergara Enjoys Fun Night Out with Jessica Alba in Beverly Hills

Sofia Vergara and Jessica Alba are stepping out together!

The 51-year-old Modern Family actress and the 42-year-old Fantastic Four actress shared a laugh as they left Funke after dinner on Friday night (October 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For their night out, Sofia wore a black top with silver silk pants while Jessica wore a navy and emerald-green plaid suit.

A few days later, Sofia sported a full denim outfit as she arrived at the SBE Entertainment Group offices for a business meeting.

Earlier this month, Sofia was spotted grabbing dinner with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman. The dinner outing comes several months after Sofia and Joe Manganiello announced that they were ending their marriage after seven years of marriage.