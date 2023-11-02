Lucy Hale, Who Is Now Sober, Recalls Her First Time Getting Drunk at 12

Lucy Hale is speaking out about her sobriety journey.

In February of 2023, the 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum celebrated one year of sobriety.

“The first time I ever had alcohol… I was probably 12, or 13? I was in Florida, on vacation… and we drank Green Apple Pucker. I remember my very first experience with alcohol was the same as when it ended. I blacked out — at 12 years old. I don’t remember what happened, I threw up, I got very sick, and I remember being so distraught when I realized what had happened,” Lucy shared on Call Her Daddy. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, my mom is going to be so disappointed in me.’”

She continued that she drank on occasion after that from ages 12-18.

“I remember shame after every experience drinking, because my drinking was never normal. Literally every time I drank… it was very clear I was drinking to escape something, even at a young age,” she continued.

She continued, “I didn’t realize I had a problem until my early 20s,” which is when she first realized how frequently she thought about drinking, and how she felt uncomfortable going out and not having alcohol. Thus, she decided to seek help.

Lucy added, “I went to rehab when I was 23. I don’t think anyone on the show [Pretty Little Liars] knew. And it was my choice too. That was a pivotal moment in my life. [But] I wasn’t ready to give up drinking, which is why I didn’t get sober until I was 32.”

“I had tried so many different things: rehab, out-patient, in-patient, trauma center, therapy, medication, you name it. And there was also a very strong desire to want to stop,” Lucy continued.

“Without having COVID, I might not have gotten sober — or committed to it,” she added.

