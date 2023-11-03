Did Lana Del Rey Almost Star in 'Priscilla'? Director Sofia Coppola Talks Casting Rumor

Cailee Spaeny is bringing Priscilla Presley to life in her new biopic Priscilla. However, the rumor mill had another big name linked to the iconic part – Lana Del Rey.

Reports on social media have been implying that the 38-year-old “Summertime Sadness” hitmaker had auditioned to play the icon in the movie, which charts her relationship with music legend Elvis Presley.

Are the rumors true? Director Sofia Coppola weighed in during a recent interview.

Read more about the Lana Del Rey casting rumors…

Speaking to E News, Sofia explained that there were attempts to involve Lana in the movie. However, they do not appear to have been casting related.

“I’m learning that people really connect Lana Del Rey with Priscilla, and I didn’t realize that,” she told the outlet. “But I got a lot of requests like, ‘How is she going to be part of the movie?’”

There were two attempts made to bring her in: “And we were hoping she could do a song for it, but it didn’t work out with the timing. We invited her to the premiere. I don’t think she can come.”

Either way, Sofia said that she was “excited for [Lana] to see it.”

Did you know that another A-list actor recommended Cailee to Sofia?

See what critics have had to say about Priscilla.