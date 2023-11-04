Logan Paul Defeats Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel, Becomes U.S. Champion

Logan Paul is officially a WWE champ!

On Saturday (November 4), the 28-year-old YouTuber turned boxer was named the United States champion at the WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Logan defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to become the new champ.

During the match, Logan got some interference from his entourage, as a team member tossed him a pair of brass knuckles, which helped give him an edge. As Mysterio hit the 619 and came over the top row, he flew right into Logan‘s right fist.

Logan first made his WWE debut in 2021 and has only competed in seven matches so far in his career.

