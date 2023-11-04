Top Stories
7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker Welcome First Child Together!

The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Sat, 04 November 2023 at 4:18 pm

Logan Paul Defeats Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel, Becomes U.S. Champion

Logan Paul Defeats Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel, Becomes U.S. Champion

Logan Paul is officially a WWE champ!

On Saturday (November 4), the 28-year-old YouTuber turned boxer was named the United States champion at the WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Logan defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to become the new champ.

Keep reading to find out more…

During the match, Logan got some interference from his entourage, as a team member tossed him a pair of brass knuckles, which helped give him an edge. As Mysterio hit the 619 and came over the top row, he flew right into Logan‘s right fist.

Logan first made his WWE debut in 2021 and has only competed in seven matches so far in his career.

Over the summer, it was revealed that Logan is engaged to a famous model!
Photos: Getty Images
