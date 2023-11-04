Mike Posner & Blackbear Explain the Ariana Grande Reference in Their New Song '... The Green Spangled Banner'

Blackbear and Mike Posner are explaining the meaning behind the Ariana Grande reference in their new song, “… The Green Spangled Banner.”

The musicians recently teamed up to release their second album together, Mansionz 2. (Their first album, released back in 2017, was just called Mansionz.)

The opening track, which has the Ariana reference, sets the tone for an intentionally chaotic and experimental project.

The duo explained their reasoning behind that lyric during a Thursday (November 2) interview on The Zach Sang Show.

In the song, they rap, “We’re gonna treat you like an Ariana Grande song.”

When asked about the line during their interview, Blackbear replied, “Well, she has, like, the ’69′ song, and she has all these songs, like, ‘I’m gonna ride it’ and ‘I can’t walk for weeks.’”

“Yeah she does,” Mike agreed. Blackbear added, “‘Side to side,’ ’69.’” (He was thinking of Ariana‘s popular song, “34+35.”)

Mike noted, “They’re really intense.”

