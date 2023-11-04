Top Stories
Sat, 04 November 2023 at 2:04 pm

Priscilla Presley Talks Daughter Lisa Marie's Death, Says 'It Still Isn't Easy'

Priscilla Presley Talks Daughter Lisa Marie's Death, Says 'It Still Isn't Easy'

Priscilla Presley is opening up about daughter Lisa Marie Presley‘s death.

Lisa Marie, who was the only daughter of Priscilla and the late Elvis Presley, passed away at the age of 54 back on January 12.

At Q&A ahead of the premiere of Sofia Coppola‘s new movie Priscilla, the star admitted she’s still struggling with her daughter’s untimely death.

“It’s not easy. It still isn’t easy,” Priscilla said, according to People. “It’s still unbelievable, and you have to get yourself through it…I have to be here for her.”

Priscilla also noted that the last time they were together was at the 2023 Golden Globes where they rooted for Austin Butler to win for his lead role in Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis.

“We were in the audience, and we were holding hands, and we were pushing for Austin,” Priscilla recalled. “Obviously he got it, and we celebrated and that was such a great time and a great memory, because two days later she passed. So it was great that we had that time together.”

She added, “She left me with a lot of good memories.”

Lisa Marie‘s emails to Sofia about the new movie were recently leaked in which she bashed the script.

Priscilla is out in theaters now.
Photos: Getty Images
