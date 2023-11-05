Top Stories
Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Almost Looked Very Different! See Who Auditioned &amp; What Roles They Wanted

The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Almost Looked Very Different! See Who Auditioned & What Roles They Wanted

Sun, 05 November 2023 at 1:00 pm

Is Benjamin Hollingsworth Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark & 'Virgin River' Star's Wife!

Is Benjamin Hollingsworth Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark & 'Virgin River' Star's Wife!

Benjamin Hollingsworth is playing the role of Liam in the new Hallmark Channel movie The Santa Summit and he’s no stranger to the network.

The 39-year-old actor has appeared in several movies for the channel and he’s also known for his roles on Netflix’s hit series Virgin River and the CBS show Code Black. You might also remember his breakout role in the movie The Jonseses with David Duchovny and Demi Moore.

So, what do you need to know about Benjamin‘s personal life?

Keep reading to find out more…

Benjamin has been married to his wife Nila since 2012 and they are parents to three children – ages 7, 5, and 3.

Keep scrolling to see some of Benjamin’s cutest photos with his wife and kids from their Instagram pages…
Just Jared on Facebook
benjamin hollingsworth wife nila 01
benjamin hollingsworth wife nila 02
benjamin hollingsworth wife nila 03
benjamin hollingsworth wife nila 04
benjamin hollingsworth wife nila 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Benjamin Hollingsworth, Dating History, Hallmark Channel, Nila Hollingsworth

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr