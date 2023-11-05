Is Benjamin Hollingsworth Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark & 'Virgin River' Star's Wife!

Benjamin Hollingsworth is playing the role of Liam in the new Hallmark Channel movie The Santa Summit and he’s no stranger to the network.

The 39-year-old actor has appeared in several movies for the channel and he’s also known for his roles on Netflix’s hit series Virgin River and the CBS show Code Black. You might also remember his breakout role in the movie The Jonseses with David Duchovny and Demi Moore.

Benjamin has been married to his wife Nila since 2012 and they are parents to three children – ages 7, 5, and 3.

