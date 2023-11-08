Top Stories
Paul McCartney Reveals Emotional Story Behind 'Here Today,' Incident Behind an Infamous Lyric & Healing After John Lennon's Death

Paul McCartney is speaking out.

On the latest episode of his 12-part podcast, Paul McCartney: A Life in Lyrics, co-produced by iHeartPodcasts and Pushkin, the 81-year-old The Beatles icon discussed his song “Here Today,” and his relationship with John Lennon.

During the episode, he reflects on coping with John Lennon’s death through the writing of his song, “Here Today,” as well as sharing emotional stories of how the pair met and became friends and collaborators. He also speaks on his grief and the ways John continues to influence his songwriting.

