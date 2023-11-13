Kevin Turen Dead: 'Euphoria' & 'The Idol' Producer Was 44

Kevin Turen, who produced HBO shows like Euphoria and The Idol, has suddenly passed away at the age of 44.

Initial reports say he died suddenly over the weekend and leaves behind his wife, Evelina, and two sons, Jack and James.

His dad, Edward Turen, released a statement (via Deadline) that read, “Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him.”

As of right now, a cause of death has not been revealed. We will update this article if we learn any more information.

Other works he produced include Irma Vep, Pieces of a Woman, and the X trilogy.

Our thoughts are with Kevin‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this time. RIP.