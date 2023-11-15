Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change &amp; Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Will Smith's Rep Responds to Allegations He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

New Revelations About Queen's Death: How Prince Harry Learned the News, Who Allegedly Ghosted Him That Day, If Meghan Markle Was Invited to Deathbed &amp; More

Wed, 15 November 2023 at 12:33 pm

Travis Scott Makes Rare Comments About Astroworld Tragedy, Reveals His Future Plans Beyond Music

Travis Scott Makes Rare Comments About Astroworld Tragedy, Reveals His Future Plans Beyond Music

Travis Scott is opening up about what he’s planning to do in the future, and reflecting on the awful events of the Astroworld tragedy.

The 32-year-old rapper got candid in GQ‘s Men of the Year 2023 issue, out on newsstands on November 28.

During the conversation, he made rare comments about the festival crowd surge tragedy that killed 10 people during his set, reflecting on the tragedy in his music, as well as his plans beyond music.

