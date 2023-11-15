Travis Scott Makes Rare Comments About Astroworld Tragedy, Reveals His Future Plans Beyond Music

Travis Scott is opening up about what he’s planning to do in the future, and reflecting on the awful events of the Astroworld tragedy.

The 32-year-old rapper got candid in GQ‘s Men of the Year 2023 issue, out on newsstands on November 28.

During the conversation, he made rare comments about the festival crowd surge tragedy that killed 10 people during his set, reflecting on the tragedy in his music, as well as his plans beyond music.