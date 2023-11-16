Is There a 'Hunger Games' Prequel (2023) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed for 'Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is now in theaters and seeing as it’s the continuation of a major franchise, albeit a prequel, you might expect to see a post-credits scene after the movie.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

