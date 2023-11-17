Viola Davis Wears Prosthetic Nose in 'Hunger Games' Prequel, Talks Challenging Process of Removing Makeup

Viola Davis is sharing details about her look in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

In the Hunger Games prequel film, Viola plays Dr. Volumnia Gaul, Panem’s head Gamemaker.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 58-year-old Oscar-winning actress revealed how she achieved Dr. Gaul’s look and how she managed the challenges of her costume.

“The makeup took 4 hours and then it took maybe 45 minutes to take it off,” she said.

Viola shared that she wore a prosthetic nose, which presented the biggest difficulty for her.

“The hardest part to take off was the nose,” she said. “I mean it was so hard that the makeup artist literally had to brace their feet and just pull it. It was like an anal probe, I mean stretching it. You have no idea!”

After drawing a laugh from the audience, Viola added, “It was like plastic coming off. By that point, we were hysterical.”

