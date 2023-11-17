Is Stephen Huszar Single or Married? The Hallmark Actor Is Dating Another Hallmark Star!

Stephen Huszar is playing the role of Peter in the new Hallmark Channel movie Navigating Christmas and you might be curious to know more about him!

The 39-year-old actor has been featured in nearly a dozen Hallmark movies and he actually met his current girlfriend on the set of a film earlier this year.

Stephen is dating actress Katie Cassidy and they became a real-life couple after meeting on the set of A Royal Christmas Crush, which aired as part of Hallmark’s Christmas in July series.

“It just felt right,” Katie told Just Jared in our exclusive interview with them earlier this year. “I was in the barn and I was wearing a purple sweater and I was going over my drawing, my architect notebook, and Stephen basically walks in and he admires the work and he’s talking and I just remembered during the scene, I literally just felt like I was just watching him and I like fell into him.”

The couple went Instagram official back in June and Katie has shared so many cute photos of them since then. Check some out below!

