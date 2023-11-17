Hugh Jackman Returns to the Gym to Stay in Superhuman Shape Before 'Deadpool 3' Resumes Filming

Ryan Reynolds isn’t the only Deadpool 3 star hitting the gym again now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over. So is his costar Hugh Jackman, who is looking seriously jacked.

If you missed it, earlier this week Ryan‘s wife Blake Lively shared some “thirst content” of her “fine ass husband” working up a sweat. Hugh, who is reprising the role of Wolverine in the new movie, responded with a fiery video showing off his own superhuman strength!

Head inside to see Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine workout…

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (November 15), Hugh shared a video of himself lifting an impressive amount of weight. He soundtracked the clip using AC/DC‘s anthem “Thunderstruck.”

In the accompanying caption he wrote, “LFG #becomingwolverineagain(again).”

This is a reference to the fact that filming on Deadpool 3 was paused for around four months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which ended on November 10 after 118 days.

